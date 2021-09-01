Burney Co. Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 809.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

NOC traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.98. The stock had a trading volume of 508,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,968. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.59 and a 200 day moving average of $348.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

