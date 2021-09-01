Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $599.78. The company had a trading volume of 703,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.