Burney Co. Sells 10,271 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $257.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average of $215.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.