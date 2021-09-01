Burney Co. Sells 113,357 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,357 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.31% of Terex worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.