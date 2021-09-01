Burney Co. Sells 13,312 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.44% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 495.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KTB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 449,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,329. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

