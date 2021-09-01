Burney Co. Sells 1,569 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at $959,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $63,258,878. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.58. The stock had a trading volume of 776,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,267. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

