Burney Co. Sells 19,313 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. decreased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. 324,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

