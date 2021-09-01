Burney Co. Sells 3,229 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. 4,103,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.24. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.