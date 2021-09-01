Burney Co. Sells 429 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.96. The stock had a trading volume of 751,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,704. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

