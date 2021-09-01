Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

BNR stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

