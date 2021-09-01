Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $19.91. 3,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

