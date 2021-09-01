Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 6.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $19.91. 3,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

