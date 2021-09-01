BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces $0.77 Dividend

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.94.
BW LPG Company Profile
