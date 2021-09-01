BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces $0.77 Dividend

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7706 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

