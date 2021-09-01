BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving Sells 300 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $17,454.00.

BWXT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 696,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

