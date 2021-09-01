ByteNext (BNU) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $18,767.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00158838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.88 or 0.07377556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.77 or 0.98722883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00994605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00795458 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

