Bytom Price Tops $0.0793 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $20.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00372654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 122.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,031,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,746,819 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

