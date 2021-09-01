C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,782,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

