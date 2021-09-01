Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.82. Approximately 105,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 124,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

