Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 752,586 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.51.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

