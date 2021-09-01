Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $164.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

