CaixaPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00161002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.91 or 0.07602376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.83 or 0.99583469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00820440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00999054 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

