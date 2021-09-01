Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CVGW opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $829.73 million, a PE ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 0.88.
CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
