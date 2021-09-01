Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $46.12 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $829.73 million, a PE ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.