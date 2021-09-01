Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Down 3.3%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 1,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

