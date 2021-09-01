Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $178.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.56, with a volume of 9019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.04.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

