Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
