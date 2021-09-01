Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

