Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.45

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 176289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

