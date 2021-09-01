Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

