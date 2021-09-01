Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$158.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$5.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$153.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$157.27. The stock has a market cap of C$108.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.