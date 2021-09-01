Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.20.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$153.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$133.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.86. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$157.27.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

