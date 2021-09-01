Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Correction

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.