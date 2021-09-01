Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDUAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.