Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CU. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.44.

Canadian Utilities stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.69. 210,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,456. The firm has a market cap of C$9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.46. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

