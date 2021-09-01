Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.69.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.56. 155,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,790. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.06. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

