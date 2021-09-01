Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00. The stock traded as high as C$37.57 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 144972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.69.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

