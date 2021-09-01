Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.30. Cano Health shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 61,310 shares.

Specifically, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,312,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,145 over the last 90 days.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.