Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

