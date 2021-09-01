Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
