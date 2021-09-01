Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

