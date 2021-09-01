Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,315.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

