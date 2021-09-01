Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,434. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

