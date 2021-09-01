Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 84,597 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $204,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 218,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 33,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,654,308,000 after buying an additional 129,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.