Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $463.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,640 shares of company stock worth $414,093 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 226.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

