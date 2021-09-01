Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.24.

CS stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.60. 748,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,848. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,298.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

