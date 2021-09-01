CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHHHF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on CareRx from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

