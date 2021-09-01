Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

