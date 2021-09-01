Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Cap of $103.05 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $103.05 million and $36.09 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00122104 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

