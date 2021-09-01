Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 446.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carter’s worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

