CashBet Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $10.39. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00831401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048814 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

