Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 1,461,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,142. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

