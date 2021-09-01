Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 10,181,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,995,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

