Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 16,287,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,847,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

