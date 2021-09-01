Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

EWY traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,179. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

